Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,867. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

