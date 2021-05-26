cVault.finance Trading Up 38.3% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $76.52 million and approximately $143,841.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,651.89 or 0.19817361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.01032926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.95 or 0.09867246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00092790 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

