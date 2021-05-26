CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Down to $22.24

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $21.55. CVB Financial shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 2,315.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

