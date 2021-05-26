CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $171,279,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

