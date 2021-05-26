D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,060 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUSA. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 135,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,243,486 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,949 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

