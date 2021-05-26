D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.35% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $837.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

