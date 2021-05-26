D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE:CCI opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

