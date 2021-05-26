D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of Option Care Health worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

