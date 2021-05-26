D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,138. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

