Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

DAI stock opened at €76.64 ($90.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. Daimler has a 1 year low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a 1 year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

