Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

DAI stock opened at €76.64 ($90.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. Daimler has a 1 year low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a 1 year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit