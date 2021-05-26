Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €76.64 ($90.16) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. Daimler has a 1-year low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a 1-year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

