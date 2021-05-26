Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

Shares of BN stock opened at €60.34 ($70.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.89. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

