Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €60.34 ($70.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.89. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.