Databroker Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Databroker has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.00957540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.01 or 0.09758886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00091394 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.