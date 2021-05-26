Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

DDOG stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.81 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock worth $107,316,151 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 111.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Datadog by 27.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 100.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $6,355,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

