Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of PLAY opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $324,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,508.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,620 in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

