David J. Grover Sells 2,520 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

