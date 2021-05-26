David S. Lowden Buys 36,026 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 40.22 ($0.53) on Wednesday. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £676.98 million and a P/E ratio of 50.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

