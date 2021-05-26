DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of DCCPF stock remained flat at $$84.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DCC has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

