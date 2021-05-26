DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Down 4.5% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $1.19 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,043,342 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

