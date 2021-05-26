Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $450.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.69 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

