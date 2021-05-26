Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 504.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.