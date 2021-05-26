Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

TPK opened at GBX 1,622 ($21.19) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.95.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

