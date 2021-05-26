DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,425,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 69,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of DHT worth $59,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DHT by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.