Dimecoin (DIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,887.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $2,887.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000121 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016349 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003187 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00232666 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

