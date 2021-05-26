Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,601 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.03% of First Busey worth $58,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,040 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Busey by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

BUSE opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

