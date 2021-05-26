Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,816 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Lumentum worth $60,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

LITE opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

