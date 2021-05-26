Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,701 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $58,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.