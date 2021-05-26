Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Jr. Turner Buys 124,500 Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) insider Jr. Turner acquired 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £141,930 ($185,432.45).

LON:DEC opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 109.32 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

