Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,971 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 458.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,437.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,007.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

