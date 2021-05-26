Diversified Trust Co Has $4.16 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

