Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,136 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.12. The stock had a trading volume of 503,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.