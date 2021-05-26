Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.88. 192,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,084. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

