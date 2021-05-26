Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.59. 5,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

