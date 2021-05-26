DLocal Limited Plans $500 Million IPO for June 3rd (DLO)

DLocal Limited (DLO) plans to raise $500 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 29,400,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, DLocal Limited generated $104.1 million in revenue and $28.2 million in net income. DLocal Limited has a market cap of $5 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, HSBC and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

DLocal Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our mission is to enable global merchants to connect seamlessly with billions of emerging market users. We partner with over 330 merchants, including leading global enterprises such as Amazon, Didi, Microsoft, Spotify, Mailchimp, Wix, Wikimedia and Kuaishou. In addition, we cater to the needs of leading marketplaces to help their small and medium-sized business clients and partners expand their geographic reach. dLocal is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payments experience in emerging markets. Through one direct API, one technology platform and one contract, which we collectively refer to as the One dLocal model, we enable global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. Merchants on our platform consistently benefit from improving acceptance and conversion rates, reduced friction and improved fraud prevention, leading to enhanced potential interaction with nearly 2 billion combined Internet users in the countries we serve (excluding China). Our proprietary, fully cloud-based platform has the ability to power both cross-border and local-to-local transactions in 29 countries as of the date of this prospectus (which includes seven new countries where we have recently made our services available but have not yet processed volume). From our start in 2016 as a technology-first company seeking to disrupt online payments in Brazil, we have expanded to 29 countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile in Latin America; India and Indonesia in Asia, and Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa in Africa. Our solutions are built to be both payment method-agnostic and user friendly. We enable global merchants to connect with over 600 local payment methods (some of which are financial institutions) across our different geographies, thus expanding their addressable markets. “.

DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and has 365 employees. The company is located at Dr. Luis Bonavita 1294 Montevideo Uruguay 11300 and can be reached via phone at +1 (424) 392-7437 or on the web at http://www.dlocal.com/.

