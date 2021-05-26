Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.08 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $48.08 million and $84.36 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00088008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

