Dogecoin Tops One Day Volume of $3.53 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion and $3.53 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.42 or 0.00500618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,762,668,630 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.