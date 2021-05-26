Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.82.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $421.04 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

