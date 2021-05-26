Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Donaldson worth $60,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

