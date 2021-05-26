DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $1.48 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,746.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $762.87 or 0.01919354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00450956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00049951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

