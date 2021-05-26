Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit