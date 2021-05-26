Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRQ opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

