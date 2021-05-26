DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

DS Smith stock remained flat at $$6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

