DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.03

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.03 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 71719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.09.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

