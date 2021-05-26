Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Down 86.5% in May

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $82,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $573,704 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

DSE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 54,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,184. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

About Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit