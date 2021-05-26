Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Down 86.5% in May

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $82,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $573,704 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

DSE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 54,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,184. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

About Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

