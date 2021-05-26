DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,458. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.