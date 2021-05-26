Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of DY traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.18. 25,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

