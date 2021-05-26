Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $716,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,990.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 165,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $420.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

