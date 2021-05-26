Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

EXP stock opened at $143.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

