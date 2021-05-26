Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $65,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

