EasyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00015421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

